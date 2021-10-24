AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a rollover crash in Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Washington Street shortly after 12 p.m. found a vehicle that had flipped over the guardrail before coming to rest on its roof.

No one was injured in the crash, according to Auburn police.

No additional information has been released.

Single car no injuries, rolled over in front of 141 Washington St. Expect delays.#MoveOver pic.twitter.com/Va3SuEuRnd — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) October 23, 2021

