METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Methuen say there is no ongoing threat to the community after officers responded to a reported disturbance that resulted in a large police presence early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a home on Brown Street around 4 a.m. secured the area and requested mutual aid from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team, according to Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara.

One individual who fled the area on foot was captured and taken into police custody. They were taken to an area hospital.

A second person was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

