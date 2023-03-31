WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington say no students were injured, but the driver of an SUV had minor injuries after their vehicle collided with a school bus Friday morning.

The Wilmington Police Department said the accident happened in the area of Shawsheen Avenue and Moore Street close to 9 a.m.

Authorities said the seven children onboard the bus as well as the bus driver were uninjured, while the driver of the Subaru Forester involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, but refused medical transport.

In a press release, the police department said that based on an initial investigation, it appeared the SUV driver had been exiting Moore Street and “crashed into the side of the school bus that was traveling east on Shawsheen Avenue.”

As a result, the Forester driver was cited for Failure to Yield at an Intersection.

The department said the crash remains under investigation.

