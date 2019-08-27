Police: Nonprofit founder followed woman into Lowell High School with intent to rape

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The founder of a nonprofit organization that provides long-term residential drug treatment for young women is accused of following a female into Lowell High School with the intent of raping her on Monday evening, police said.

A woman in the area of Arcand Drive around 4 p.m. flagged down a Lowell police officer and reportedly told him that a man had just attempted to attack and rape her inside the nearby school.

Lowell police broadcast a description of the man and within minutes, the National Park Rangers apprehended a suspect, later identified as 55-year-old Timothy Grover, the founder of Megan’s House, in the area of Kirk and Paige streets.

Grover struggled with the rangers while yelling profanities and threatening officers, according to police.

The Dracut man then allegedly kicked and attempted to bite an officer.

Detectives learned that Grover had assaulted two other people while inside the high school, one of which identified him as the suspect, police said.

He has been charged with assault with intent to rape, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault and battery.

Grover is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at Lowell District Court.

Lowell police say this was a random attack and Grover had no connection with the victims.

