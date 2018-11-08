Police: North Andover student van driver charged with possession of child porn

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Andover man who police say drove a van for special needs students was charged with possession of child porn, according to state police.

Joseph LaHood, 56, was arrested last week as he pulled into the parking lot next to his residence at 16 Edgelawn Ave., Apt. 2, while police searched his home pursuant to a search warrant, state police say.

Police, aware that LaHood held an active license to carry and owned several registered firearms, intercepted him as he exited the van, ensured he was not carrying, and informed him of the search warrant for his home, police say.

Examinations of the phone and a laptop computer at LaHood’s residence resulted in the recovery of evidence of child pornography.

LaHood was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and dissemination of visual material of a child in a state of nudity.

He was held on $50,000 cash bail pending his court appearance.

Police determined that LaHood was employed by VanPool, a company located in Bedford.

