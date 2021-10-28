NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Attleboro High School student was allegedly found with a realistic airsoft gun in the cafeteria on Wednesday morning.

School administration confiscated the airsoft gun, which initially appeared to be a firearm, and removed those responsible for possessing the airsoft gun from the school, according to North Attleboro police.

The police department was informed and is working with the school administration to manage the incident.

All students involved will be held accountable to the high school’s disciplinary policies, police said.

“We are grateful to the members of our school community who reported what they observed, regardless of whether it was believed to be an air-soft gun,” North Attleboro police wrote on Facebook. “While no member of our school was in harm’s way at any time, the perception of a possible weapon in school served to incite fear.”

