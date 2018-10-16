NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A North Chelmsford man accused of placing less expensive item bar codes on more expensive items before completing transactions at a New Hampshire Lowe’s self-checkout faces a felony charge punishable by up to seven years imprisonment.

Officers responding to Lowe’s, located at 143 Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, learned that the store lost about $1,082.91 due to a man switching bar codes on items in order to get cheaper prices, according to police.

Through an investigation, Nashua police identified the suspect at 43-year-old Michael Rogers and completed an arrest warrant charging him with fraudulent retail transactions, police said.

Rogers was arrested Monday just before 6 p.m.

He has an arraignment scheduled at Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on Oct. 25.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)