Police: North End break-in suspect found sleeping in bed

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a Connecticut man early Sunday morning after he allegedly smashed his way into a North End apartment and went to sleep in a bed inside, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person climbing a fire escape in the area of 25 Fleet St. about 3:05 a.m. were met by a witness who said a man they didn’t know had just kicked through their apartment window, according to a press release posted on the department’s website.

Although they didn’t find the suspect while searching the victim’s apartment, officers said they heard the sound of glass breaking in an alley behind an adjacent building on Moon Street and spotted glass falling from a fifth-floor apartment while investigating.

When they went up the fire escape and through a broken window, police say they found 20-year-old Kevin Dean, of Bolton, Connecticut, sleeping on bed inside.

Bolton allegedly told officers he lived in the apartment but couldn’t provide proof of residence or any mail with his name on it.

He was arrested on charges of breaking and entering a building during the nighttime, malicious destruction of property, and disturbing the peace.

He will be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)