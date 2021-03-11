Police: Northboro home invasion suspect found hiding in rolled-up rug

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with an armed home invasion in Northboro on Wednesday was arrested after state troopers found him hiding out in a rolled-up rug, officials said.

Members of the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section were assisting the Northboro Police Department when they received information about an address of interest on Cutler Street in Worcester, according to state police.

Tyler Rawson, 26, was found in a rolled-up rug on the roof and arrested on charges including home invasion, breaking and entering a building in the nighttime to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, making threats, and weapons charges.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)