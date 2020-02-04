BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after police say a Northeastern University student was robbed of his cellphone while on campus Monday evening.

A suspect armed with a fake weapon resembling a gun took the victim’s cellphone, according to university police.

The victim provided a description of the suspect to officers, which allowed them to take the suspect, whose name has not been released, into custody.

The victim suffered a minor injury during the alleged robbery.

The suspect’s fake weapon was reportedly recovered.

University police say there is no current threat to the campus but they will increase patrols out of an abundance of caution.

