NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norton man who was reported missing in early August has been found dead, police announced Thursday.

Shannon Dolan, 38, was reported missing by family on Aug. 2, according to the Norton Police Department. He had not been heard from since May.

Police conducted a number of searches for Dolan over the course of several weeks, calling on cadaver dogs and water teams.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family,” the police department said in an update.

Police noted that the circumstances surrounding Dolan’s death are not suspicious.

There were no additional details immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)