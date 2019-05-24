Police: NY man caught with 7 pounds of fentanyl in Woburn Market Basket parking lot

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A New York man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say he was caught with 7 pounds of fentanyl in a Market Basket parking lot in Woburn.

After learning that a large amount of the deadly opioid was going to be delivered to a location in Woburn on Thursday, members of the Southern Middlesex Regional Drug Task Force responded to the Market Basket plaza and arrested Kelvin Jimenez, 28, of the Bronx, after allegedly finding more than 3 kilos of fentanyl.

The truck that Jimenez was driving was seized for forfeiture and towed to the Woburn Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

