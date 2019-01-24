Police: NY man may have targeted Asians in fatal hammer attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A third person has died in a hammer attack at a Chinese restaurant in New York City that authorities are looking at as a possible hate crime.

Police say Seaport Buffet manager Tsz Mat Pun died at a hospital Thursday, more than a week after the attack in Brooklyn’s Sheepshead Bay neighborhood.

Police say 34-year-old Arthur Martunovich walked into the restaurant Jan. 15 and began hitting unsuspecting victims with a hammer.

Martunovich remains hospitalized in a psychiatric ward and hasn’t been arraigned yet.

Authorities suspect Martunovich may have specifically targeted Asian victims. They don’t believe he had a connection to the restaurant.

The restaurant’s chef, 34-year old Fufai Pun, died in the attack. The owner, 60-year-old Kheong Ng-Thang, died three days later.

