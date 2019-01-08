Police: Off-duty officer shot, killed attempted robber during encounter with prostitute

(WHDH) — An off-duty Albany police officer who was interacting with a prostitute at a home in Utica “justifiably” shot and killed a man during an attempted robbery on Monday morning, officials said.

The Times-Union reports officer Christofer Kitto, 34, had just left an area casino and was in possession of thousands of dollars in cash when he met up with the prostitute.

At some point during the encounter, police determined 35-year-old Shatelle Hooks, of Syracuse, tried to rob Kitto with a folding metal knife.

Kitto pulled out a non-departmental handgun and shot Hooks several times in the chest, according to the newspaper. He later died at a local hospital.

Kitto, an Army veteran, is facing a misdemeanor charge of patronizing a prostitute. Police have not filed a charge in relation to the shooting because they concluded his use of force was justified.

“At this stage of the investigation, pending new conflicting information or forensic evidence, the shooting appears to be a justifiable homicide, and no charges are being filed at this time with respect to the death of Shatelle Hooks,” Utica police said in a statement obtained by the newspaper.

The Albany Police Department has placed Kitto on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

