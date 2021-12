FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of placing stickers connected to a white supremacist hate group around the Framingham State University campus.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person pictured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

