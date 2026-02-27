EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two good Samaritans and an Easton police officer helped rescue a driver from a burning car in Easton early Friday morning.

Crews responded to the area of 537 Turnpike Street on Route 138 around 2:15 a.m. for a multi-car crash.

When they arrived, they saw two cars engulfed in flames and a 78-year-old man from Raynham who was trapped behind the wheel of his car.

Two good Samaritans and an officer broke the driver’s side window and were able to get him out of the car and carry him to safety.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an initial investigation shows an unoccupied 1993 Mack dump truck was disabled on the side of the southbound lane when a 2013 Ford F-350, traveling southbound on Turnpike Street, struck the back of the disabled Mack truck, trapping the pickup’s driver.

A third car, a 2024 Toyota Camry, then hit the back of the F-350 and caught fire.

The crash is still under investigation.

