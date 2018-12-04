Police officer admits to unprovoked beating of college hockey player inside Boston pizza shop

BOSTON (WHDH) - An off-duty police officer from New Jersey admitted Tuesday to an unprovoked attack on a college hockey player inside a Boston pizza shop earlier this year, Suffolk County District Attorney John Pappas announced.

Daniel Hunt, 27, of Barrington, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to a charge of assault and battery for his role in the January beating that left a Boston College hockey player with facial injuries that required surgery.

Hunt, an officer with the Haddon Heights Police Department, was among a group of men who had traveled to Boston for a gathering that lasted into the early morning hours of Jan. 19.

While inside a Kenmore Square Domino’s, prosecutors said an intoxicated Hunt approached 24-year-old Kevin Lohan and initiated a verbal confrontation. Surveillance video showed Hunt then push Lohan, leading to a physical altercation.

During the course of the fight, another member of Hunt’s group, 29-year-old Ian Salerno, of Philadelphia, punched Lohan and knocked him to the ground, causing serious jaw and face injuries.

Salerno has since been indicted for aggravated assault and battery. He faces trial on Feb. 11.

Hunt must serve two years of probation with orders that he have no contact with the victim, remain alcohol and drug-free, and pay $2,600 in restitution for out-of-pocket costs incurred by Lohan after the attack.

The case will be dismissed after two years if Hunt abides by the orders.

