Police officer alerts utility workers moments before driver veers into Whitman work site

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A sharp-eyed Whitman police officer noticed something was off while working a road detail and is being hailed for alerting utility workers and possibly preventing a tragedy

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 244 South Ave. around 11:40 a.m. after a car had veered into the trench in which National Grid crews were working, according to police.

Shortly before, officer Christopher Lee was stopping the westbound traffic when he noticed a man slumped over the wheel of a gray Honda CRV that was approaching the trench.

Lee alerted the crew that the car was not slowing down and everyone was able to get out safely before the car drove into the trench before ultimately crashing into a front-end loader.

Police say they believe the driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

