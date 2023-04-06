DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer is among three people who were taken to the hospital following a serious crash in Dorchester late Wednesday night.

Three cars, including an unmarked police cruiser, were involved in the crash on Dorchester Avenue.

Police, fire, and EMS all responded to the scene.

Officials say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

