(CNN) — A police officer in Zambia has been arrested for allegedly releasing over a dozen prisoners so they could celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Detective Inspector Titus Phiri “forcibly seized cell keys” on Tuesday morning whilst “in a state of intoxication,” Zambia’s Police Service said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Subsequently, (Phiri) unlocked both the male and female cells and instructed the suspects to leave, stating they were free to cross over into the New Year,” the police statement said.

A manhunt has been launched for 13 detainees who remain at large, according to the police statement. Some had been facing allegations of assault and theft among other crimes, it said.

“The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding law and order and assures the public that decisive action will be taken against any officer found to be abusing their authority or acting contrary to the law,” it added.

