WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer and at least three utility workers were hurt Wednesday in a crash on Totten Pond Road in Waltham, according to the Massachusetts State Police and National Grid.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon and drew a massive emergency response.

Near 6:40 p.m., state police in a post on X confirmed a Waltham police officer was injured.

State police said the officer was injured in an initial crash. A suspect then stole a Waltham police cruiser, according to police, fled and crashed. Police said authorities gave chase on foot after the second crash and took the suspect into custody.

State police said an investigation was ongoing as of 6:40 p.m.

National Grid in a separate statement said members of one of its crews were hit by a vehicle “driven by a member of the public” while they were working in Waltham.

National Grid said the three injured workers were taken to a local hospital. One worker reportedly suffered serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the crew members, their families and loved ones,” National Grid said.

Information on the severity of the police officer’s injuries was not immediately available.

SKY7-HD over the area near 5 p.m. spotted a pickup truck with its front end smashed.

An ambulance was on scene and the area was roped off, with cars not being allowed down what is usually a busy street.

A few blocks from the crash site involving the pickup truck, police were seen checking out another car.

One neighbor who lives near the crash site spoke to 7NEWS while the emergency response continued, saying she heard a loud noise around 4:15 p.m.

She said she came outside to find the pickup truck and several other vehicles, including a National Grid truck, with visible damage.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)