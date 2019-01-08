METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen police officer was attacked at a local hospital while investigating a fight that happened at a nearby home early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a fight at 91 Broadway around 1:20 a.m. learned that four people armed with what was believed to be a knife attacked a man who lives there, Police Chief Joseph Solomon said.

The man, who was uninjured, fought them off and two of the suspects were stabbed during the altercation, Solomon added.

Officers on the scene reportedly followed a blood trail out of the back of the home and around the corner where it appears they got into a car.

Two people took themselves to Holy Family Hospital, where staff informed police of the stabbing victims, according to Solomon.

Officers arrived to collect their information when one of the people, whose name has not been released, attacked an officer, Solomon said.

He was placed under arrest and was transported to the police station.

The officer allegedly suffered a cut to his hand during the scuffle.

State police sent a K9 to track the blood to make sure no one else in the area was injured.

