Police officer charged in fatal crash due in court next week

AMHERST, N.H. (AP) — A police officer accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a New Hampshire woman is scheduled for an arraignment next week.

State police say 27-year-old Tyler Berry crossed the center line in a pickup truck and hit a vehicle on Route 101 in Amherst on Friday night. A judge released Berry on his own personal recognizance. He’s scheduled for an April 18 court appearance.

It wasn’t immediately known if Berry, a Londonderry police officer, had a lawyer. A phone message was left seeking comment.

Police say 21-year-old Sierra Croteau, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Berry, of Amherst, was seriously injured and hospitalized. He was later arrested on a felony charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

