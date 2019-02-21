Police officer credited with helping evacuate people during Saugus fire

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer is credited with helping evacuate people during a fire in Saugus.

Daniel Wing, a Saugus officer, was first on the scene of an apartment fire after the flames broke out.

Fire officials say he called in the fire and then alerted people in the building.

Wing even helped someone evacuate.

“One of the neighbors said there were still people in the apartment, so I just wanted to make sure everybody got out safely, so that’s what I did. I ran up the stairs. She said she was alone in the apartment, and after she got out, I went upstairs to make sure nobody else was in the apartment. As I went out, I went down the stairs, kicked people’s doors, and said, ‘Get out,'” Wing said.

Officials estimate the fire caused approximately $100,000 in damage.

There were no injuries.

