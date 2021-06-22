SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer rushed into a burning home in Somerville, alerted people who were sleeping inside, and ushered them all to safety early Tuesday morning, a displaced resident said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Bond Street after 1 a.m. found flames shooting from the front of a wood-frame home and thick smoke rising into the air, according to fire officials.

The officer, whose name has not been released, ran into the home and started banging on doors to wake everyone up, the resident said.

The fire has since been knocked down but the home was left heavily charred. A neighboring home and nearby parked cars also suffered heat damage.

Firefighters battled through hot and humid conditions as they worked to extinguish the flames.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with symptoms of dehydration, officials added.

At least nine people have been displaced by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)