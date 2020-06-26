SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem police officer tragically died in a head-on collision in Salem late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Jefferson Avenue around 11:20 p.m. transported the two drivers involved to Salem Hospital.

One of the drivers, a 56-year-old off-duty patrolman, succumbed to his injuries, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. His name has not been released.

The current condition of the other driver was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation and the DA’s office says no charges have been issued at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

