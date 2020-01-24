NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A police officer in Virginia has died after being dragged by a vehicle trying to escape a traffic stop, police said.

The Newport News police officer had stopped a car Thursday just before 7 p.m. near Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park before getting out to speak with the driver, the department wrote in a statement.

The motorist then accelerated “at some point during the encounter,” dragging her along with the car, the statement said. The officer was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The vehicle crashed nearby and the driver was taken into custody, police told news outlets . The officer and the driver weren’t immediately identified.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional details were immediately released.

