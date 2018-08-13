Police officer, driver hospitalized after crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser in Burlington that left two people hospitalized Sunday night.

A preliminary investigation determined a 31-year-old Boston woman driving a sedan southbound crossed into the northbound travel lane of Route 3A and struck a Burlington police SUV, according to police.

The sedan allegedly continued on after the crash, went off of the road and struck John Tran’s computer service shop.

The officer and woman, whose names were not released, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The commercial building that the woman struck will be inspected by town officials.

Tran says he’s been in business since 1990 and had just left work one hour before the crash.

“The front door and all my equipment is damaged,” he said.

Officials closed Route 3A to investigate the crash and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

