BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer and another driver were hospitalized following a crash at an intersection in Brockton on Monday night.

Widly Bazile, 29, of Brockton, was traveling south on Montello Street around 9 p.m. when he ran a stoplight and crashed into a police cruiser that was driving through the intersection from Lawrence Street, according to Brockton police.

Following the initial collision, Bazile reportedly crashed into a nearby stone barrier.

The force of the impact caused the police cruiser to hit a traffic light pole before it crashed into a fence belonging to the Eastern Ice Company on Lawrence Street, police said.

Bazile and the police officer were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Bazile faces charges of running a stoplight and operating a vehicle with a revoked license.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox