BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer and another driver were hospitalized following a crash at an intersection in Brockton on Monday night.

Widly Bazile, 29, of Brockton, was traveling south on Montello Street around 9 p.m. when he ran a stoplight and crashed into a police cruiser that was driving through the intersection from Lawrence Street, according to Brockton police.

Following the initial collision, Bazile reportedly crashed into a nearby stone barrier.

The force of the impact caused the police cruiser to hit a traffic light pole before it crashed into a fence belonging to the Eastern Ice Company on Lawrence Street, police said.

Bazile and the police officer were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Bazile faces charges of running a stoplight and operating a vehicle with a revoked license.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)