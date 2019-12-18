WATERLOO, Ill. (WHDH) — A police officer in Waterloo, Illinois ended a busy shift by having a snowball fight with a 6-year-old on Monday.

Officer Shaun Wiegand ran around a front yard with Aiden Steibel as they threw snowballs at each other.

Steibel’s aunt, Nichole Dannielle Murphy, recorded the fun encounter and posted the video on Facebook, writing, “I love our small town. Waterloo police department for the win!!!”

Wiegand commented, “After a busy day it was nice to have a little fun. I hope he enjoyed the snowball ‘fight’ as much as I did. Thanks for sharing.”

Waterloo received 9 inches of snow in a storm that lasted from Sunday to Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

