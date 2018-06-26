Police officer films ‘rude’ squirrel that took off with his doughnut

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA (WHDH) — Police in Anchorage, Alaska are on the lookout for a “rude” squirrel that took off with an officer’s doughnut.

A short video of the hilarious heist shared on the department’s Facebook page Sunday has gone viral, racking up more than 120,000 views.

“Seriously. He stole a perfectly good donut. FROM A COP,” the post read. “That’s a straight-up felony. Also… it’s rude. #Alaska #CaughtOnCamera #theft.”

