CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (WHDH) — A police officer in Georgia is off the job after a shocking video was released showing the man driving his cruiser into a suspect Friday.

Athens-Clarke County Police released body cam video that shows Officer Taylor Saulters hitting Timmy Patmon, who was wanted on a felony warrant, with his car as Patmon tried to get away on foot.

Patmon’s mother, Tammy Brown-Patmon, is calling the incident police brutality.

“I thought he was dead,” Brown-Patmon said after seeing her son on the ground. “I thought my son was dead.”

Patmon was taken to a local hospital and left with scrapes and bruises, according to police.

Brown-Patmon said that even though Patmon’s actions were wrong, the officer’s actions were also wrong.

“I understand that what he did, I understand it was wrong but they didn’t have to run over him,” Brown-Patmon said.

Saulters was placed on leave as the department investigated. Within hours, he was fired for not following department policy.

The department said they do not believe Saulters hit Patmon intentionally.

