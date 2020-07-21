Police: Officer fired at suspects who fled scene of Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - An officer fired his service weapon at a group of fleeing suspects in Roxbury early Tuesday morning during a pursuit following a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries, Boston’s top cop said.

An officer on patrol in the area of Crawford and Waumbeck streets heard several gunshots around 1:30 a.m. and spotted a car full of suspects fleeing the area, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

A chase ensued but the suspects fled the vehicle in the area of Codman Park, prompting the officer to open fire, Gross said. Nobody was struck by the gunfire.

All of the suspects were eventually subdued and arrested. Several firearms were said to be recovered.

A 31-year-old gunshot victim was found in the area and rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4470.

An investigation remains ongoing.

