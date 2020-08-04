Police: Officer fired weapon at vehicle that pinned, seriously injured another officer in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer fired his weapon at a vehicle that had pinned and seriously injured another officer in Lawrence late Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a breaking and entering in progress on Springfield Street around 11:45 p.m. found a vehicle attempting to flee the area at a high rate of speed, according to Lawrence police.

The vehicle struck a Lawrence police officer, pinning him in place, police said.

A second officer discharged his weapon in the direction of the vehicle, police added.

The officer suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries to his leg and foot.

He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital before being airlifts to a Boston hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

The suspects allegedly fled again and a motor vehicle pursuit ensued.

Their vehicle crashed a short distance away on Crawford Street, police said.

One suspect, whose name has not been released, is in custody and police are searching for additional suspects.

The state police Air Wing and K-9 units assisted Lawrence police throughout the early morning.

An investigation remains ongoing.

