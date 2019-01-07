Police officer flown to hospital after crash in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was flown to the hospital Wednesday after he crashed his cruiser in Walpole, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of 399 South Street about 2 p.m. found a Walpole cruiser that had gone of the road, according to police.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was flown to a Boston hospital for “precautionary measures.” There was no immediate word on the severity of his injuries.

South Street will be closed until further notice.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

See attached press release regarding the crash on South St pic.twitter.com/lGWc8DIwOU — Walpole Police Dept (@WalpolePolice) January 7, 2019

