Police officer flown to hospital after Walpole crash

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter Wednesday after he crashed his cruiser in Walpole, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of 399 South St. about 2 p.m. found a Walpole cruiser that had gone off the road and hit a tree, according to police.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was flown to a Boston hospital for “precautionary measures.” There was no immediate word on the severity of his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

