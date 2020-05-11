BOSTON (WHDH) – A Boston police officer was forced to get creative while wrangling a wayward peacock Monday morning.

An officer on patrol near the Franklin Park Zoo around 6 a.m. was approached by a concerned citizen who said that an animal was on the loose in the area, according to the Boston Police Department.

When backup arrived at the scene, officers were met by an “extremely large, slightly intimidating, and quite beautiful, male peacock,” police said.

One officer looked up a peacock mating call on his cellphone and was able to lure the bird into a fenced-in yard.

Boston Animal Control was called to escort the peacock back to its home.

