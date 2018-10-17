COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a “lesson was learned” when an officer responding to a report of two young black males flashing a gun discovered one of the youngsters had a BB gun.

It happened Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Body cam video shows Officer Peter Casuccio telling the youngsters, ages 11 and 13, “this is getting kids killed all over the country.” After taking the gun from the 11-year-old, Casuccio says “that thing looks real, bro.”

The boys apologized.

He asked the boys if they think he wants to shoot them. The officer says, “I pride myself on being a pretty bad hombre cause I got to be. Don’t make me.”

Casuccio told the 11-year-old’s mom what had happened. She told her son, “He could have shot you for that.”

