AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Agawam police officer started off the new year by helping bring a baby into the world.

Officer Zack Hall responding to a call for a woman actively in labor around 2:45 a.m. Friday helped the mother deliver a healthy baby girl.

“Congratulations, Mom, Dad, and baby Sophia!” the Agawam Police Department wrote on Facebook.

