QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer helped save the day for one young boy whose chain broke on his bicycle in Quincy on Wednesday morning.

In a thank you message sent to the Quincy Police Department, the sibling of the boy said that “this amazing officer didn’t hesitate to get out & help us” when the chain broke.

“I appreciate every one of you guys,” the sibling continued.

“I just want to thank this kind man who helped me & my little brother this morning. His chain broke on his bike & this amazing officer didn’t hesitate to get out & help us! I appreciate every one of you guys❤️” pic.twitter.com/rmRb66C6FZ — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) September 9, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)