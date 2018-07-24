TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WHDH) — A Florida police officer lent a helping hand and a razor to a homeless person preparing for a job interview.
Tallahassee officer Tony Carlson shaved the beard of a man who wanted to clean up his appearance for his interview with a local McDonald’s.
One passerby noticed the act of kindness and captured video of the kind act, which quickly went viral on social media.
Carlson is hopeful the man will get a job, if not with McDonald’s, then somewhere else.
