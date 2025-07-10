BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a race to the rescue for a veteran stuck in his car in Braintree.

7NEWS was there live as police pulled the man through his car window and carried him to calmer ground. The man rescued, a veteran named Paul, was on his way to an appointment at the VA to treat a burn injury.

“I don’t know if I was going to get help or not,” Paul said. “I didn’t realize it was this deep.”

The water was at least three feet high and rising. Police knew Paul couldn’t get his injury wet, so they moved quickly. Including Lieutenant Brian Eng.

“This is probably the worst I’ve seen it about 10 years,” said Lt. Eng. “We couldn’t see under the water because it was brackish, so we wanted to make sure we didn’t drop him.”

Lt. Eng, with the help of two officers, carried the veteran on his back through the rising water.

“I have two sons and a lot of nieces and nephews, so I have a lot of practice with piggy backs, and I was just trying to get this guy dry,” said Lt. Eng.

Paul is safe, and his car is too.

“My big worry was it being destroyed,” said Paul. “It’s my transportation to get to my medical appointments. I want to thank the Braintree police for their assistance. They did a fantastic job. They aren’t afraid of water, that’s for sure.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)