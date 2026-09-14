HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was struck by a vehicle in Hyannis on Sunday night.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene outside Cape Cod Melody Tent, where ZZ Top had performed that night.

Investigators said the incident occurred around 10 p.m. as the officer was helping people leave; the officer was transported to a local hospital.

The driver who hit the officer was arrested; first responders conducted a field sobriety test.

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