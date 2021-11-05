NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — Three people have been arrested after a pickup truck fleeing a shoplifting incident struck and wounded a Connecticut police officer before leading authorities on a multi-town chase.

Naugatuck police said a local officer was directing traffic at a construction site on Route 63 on Thursday afternoon when the truck sped up and struck him after he signaled it to stop. The officer, who managed to call for help on his radio, was hospitalized with two broken legs and will need surgery, authorities said. His name has not been released.

The pickup had fled a shoplifting incident at a Walmart in Naugatuck, and another officer arrested one of the three people at the scene, police said.

Officers chased the truck into Waterbury, Wolcott and back to Waterbury before stopping it in Middlebury, authorities said. During the pursuit, police said people in the truck threw out drugs, money and a pistol, all of which were recovered.

The suspects were scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday in Waterbury and face charges including robbery and assault. It’s not clear if they have lawyers who could respond to the allegations.

