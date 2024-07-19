BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was hit by a vehicle and shot the driver, a suspect in a stolen car investigation, near the Forest Hills MBTA station in Jamaica Plain, officials said.

Boston police received a call about a stolen vehicle on Hyde Park Avenue at around 7:45 p.m., police said at a press conference.

An officer approached the vehicle and the driver allegedly struck the officer with the car, according to police. The officer shot the driver around that time, police said.

Both the Boston police officer and the driver were taken to the hospital. The driver is in critical condition and the officer is stable, but suffering from serious injuries, police said.

Investigators swarmed a portion of Hyde Park Avenue between Ukraine Way and the Arborway, where witnesses said they heard what sounded like gunshots and people yelling.

“I saw a crowd disperse within the parking lot and a white pickup truck starts circling the lot, followed by a couple pops going off, a couple gunshots,” one witness said.

Police scattered multiple evidence markers around a nearby parking lot.

“All of a sudden, I hear some scuffling, a scream, a yell, and all of a sudden I see a cop car backing up in the parking lot across the street at like 40 miles an hour, just backing up,” another witness said.

“… All of a sudden I see a pickup truck following them,” he continued.

Boston police, Massachusetts State Police, and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden were on the scene.

No information was immediately available.

Traffic Advisory: vehicular traffic is currently closed on Hyde Park Ave between Ukraine St and The Arborway in Jamaica Plain due to police activity. Motorists are urged to seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 19, 2024

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)