BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on foot in Bourne Monday, officials said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck on Sandwich Road near Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School, Bourne police said.

The driver was not injured, according to the police department.

An investigation is underway. No additional information was immediately available.

