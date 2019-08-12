WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - An impaired driver struck a police cruiser head-on in Windham, New Hampshire early Sunday morning, sending the officer to a local hospital.

Officer Jeffrey Antista searching for a missing juvenile along Easy Street just after midnight was driving slowly with his cruiser lights activated when a Honda Civic crossed the center of the roadway and struck the left front of the cruiser, police said.

The Honda almost hit a second vehicle driving in front of the cruiser but that driver was able to swerve out of the way, police added.

Antista was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released.

The driver of the Honda, 24-year-old Jeffrey Armstrong, of Windham, was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

He allegedly refused a blood test and was later released on personal recognizance bail.

Armstrong is scheduled to appear in Salem District Court on Aug. 28.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)