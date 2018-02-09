Police: Officer hurt in Framingham crash likely hit by motorist leaving massive house party

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) – A police officer responding to a large house party was badly hurt and three others were injured in head-on crash in Framingham overnight.

Officials said that a Framingham police officer was responding as back-up to an out-of-control party when a sedan, occupied by three people, collided with his pick-up truck.

Officials extricated the officer from his truck. He was flown to an area hospital via medial helicopter with serious injuries. The driver of the sedan was also flown to the hospital.

The two passengers in the sedan suffered minor injuries. Police officials said the officer is in stable condition. The driver of the sedan was said to be stable as well.

“The officer sustained substantial injuries. He’s going to be in recovery for awhile, but I would say he is stable,” Chief Kenneth Ferguson said.

Ferguson said his officer was working a detail when he heard a desperate radio call for help. A handful officers responded to the party, which had more than 600 people in attendance, according to court paperwork.

“Fights began to break out. It got out of control,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said he believes that the car involved in the crash was likely coming from the party. Video from the scene of the party showed the property littered with red solo cups.

Two people were arrested, including Keith Worthy, who said he rented the house for his 21st birthday. Police say worthy chest bumped an officer.

“Things got a little out of hand. More people showed up than I expected. Next thing I know, I’m in jail,” Worthy said.

Devante Santiago, 23, was also arrested and charged with threatening an officer.

Worthy and Santiago appeared in court Friday and were released on personal recognizance. They are due back in court at a later date.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation. No arrests have been made in regards to the crash.

