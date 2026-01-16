SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem police officer was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday, according to Salem police.

Police said the officer was conducting a criminal investigation on Pope Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle. That vehicle then took off from the scene.

Police said the officer was conscious and alert, but was immediately taken to the hospital. No word on her current condition.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

