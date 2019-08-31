Police officer in Ayer assists a turtle move across the street safely

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Slow and steady wins the race, but in this case, a turtle in Ayer needed a little extra help crossing the finish line.

Officer Crumpton of the Ayer Police Department helped a slow-moving turtle move across Park Street safely on Saturday morning.

Ayer police posted a photo on Instagram of Crumpton holding the large turtle he assisted.

The post read, “This morning, Officer Crumpton helped this slow mover get across Park St safely. It’s pretty cool when you can get a turtle to “smile for the camera”!”

It seems like the turtle was happy and thankful for the assistance.

